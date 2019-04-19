Skip to Main Content
13 dead in South Africa church collapse, emergency services say
World

Thirteen people were killed in a southeastern province of South Africa during an Easter service after a wall at a Pentecostal church collapsed on them late on Thursday following days of heavy rains and strong winds, emergency services said on Friday.

Collapse happened as Easter season service was underway

Thomson Reuters ·
At least 29 people with injuries ranging from serious to minor were taken to hospital for treatment, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

"There was a strong storm at the time but we can't be totally sure why the wall collapsed until the police are done with their investigations," said McKenzie.

Pictures of the scene in Dlangubo on the emergency services' Twitter page showed bricks and piles of debris strewn across the church floor, with pipes and pillars hanging from higher parts of the building.

With files from The Associated Press

