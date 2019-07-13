Somalia security forces end militant attack on hotel that killed 26

Somalia's security forces on Saturday ended an overnight attack by the al Shabaab Islamist militant group on a hotel in the southern port city of Kismayu that killed at least 26, a police officer said.

"The operation is over," police officer Major Mohamed Abdi told Reuters by telephone from Kismayu.

"Many people have been rescued. The four attackers were shot dead," he said.

Members of the the al-Qaeda linked group stormed the hotel after targeting it with a car bomb on Friday while local elders and lawmakers were meeting to discuss approaching regional elections.

The dead include Kenyans, Americans, a Briton and Tanzanians, Ahmed Mohamed, Jubbaland region's president, said on Saturday.

Among those killed was Hodan Nalayeh, a 43-year-old Somali-Canadian journalist, and her husband, Farid Jama Suleiman, Mogadishu-based Radio Dalsan told CBC News.

The Somali-born Nalayeh had spent most of her life in Canada, where she founded, produced and presented Integration TV, which focused on events and stories from the Somali-Canadian community.