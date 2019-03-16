Skip to Main Content
Solidarity for victims of New Zealand mosque massacre
Photos

Solidarity for victims of New Zealand mosque massacre

An attack on a New Zealand mosque on March 15, 2019, took the lives of 50 worshippers and left dozens more wounded when a gunman opened fire and live-streamed the shootings.

Outpouring of grief and solidarity as public mourns those killed, wounded in Christchurch, N.Z.

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us