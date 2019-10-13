Snowbirds pilot safe after ejecting from plane in Georgia crash

The Royal Canadian Air Force says one of its pilots is safe after he had to eject from his plane just before an aerobatics show in the United States.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds said Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier's jet crashed into an unpopulated area Sunday near Hampton, Ga. No one on the ground was injured.

The Snowbirds were set to perform at the Atlanta Air Show. Event organizers said they cancelled the rest of Sunday's show after the crash.

Airplane crash. A Canadian Snowbird from Atlanta airshow. Pilot ejected safely, but the plane not so much. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/atlantaairshow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#atlantaairshow</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/planecrash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#planecrash</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/atlanta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#atlanta</a> <a href="https://t.co/JsUIv6Nk16">pic.twitter.com/JsUIv6Nk16</a> —@CharlotteCliche

The Snowbirds said in a statement on Twitter that it is too early to speculate on what caused the crash.

Social media video from the air show held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway south of the city showed smoke rising from the downed jet well off in the distance.

It is too early to speculate on the cause of the incident. We are thankful Kevin and the public are unhurt —@CFSnowbirds

Domon-Grenier is from St-Raymond de Portneuf, Que., and was previously deployed to Afghanistan. In 2017, when he was in training, he was in a plane in which a small fire broke out during the Atlantic Canada International Air Show at CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia.

The Snowbirds have been performing since 1971.