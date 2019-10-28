Sinkhole swallows part of Pittsburgh city bus during rush hour

A sinkhole that opened up in downtown Pittsburgh during Monday morning rush hour swallowed the back part of a city bus, leaving the front part pitched into the air and the only passenger with a minor injury.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County tweeted the bus was at a red light when the downtown street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus jutting out and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.

Emergency crews went to scene near the Westin Hotel after being called just before 8 a.m.

Pittsburgh media quote Port Authority officials as saying the passenger was taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment, and the bus driver was able to get off the bus safely.

Officials were waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.