Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, dead at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, has died, Italian media reported Monday. He was 86.

Italian news agency LaPresse reported Berlusconi's death after he was hospitalized on Friday for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukemia.

Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease, said Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, his personal physician. He also suffered over the years from heart ailments, prostate cancer and was hospitalized for COVID-19 in 2020.

A onetime cruise ship crooner, Berlusconi used his television networks and immense wealth to launch his long political career, inspiring both loyalty and loathing.

More to come