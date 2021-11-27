5 mining officials, inspectors in custody following deadly explosion at Siberian coal mine

A court in Siberia on Saturday remanded five people in custody for two months to face charges related to a mining accident that killed more than 50 people this week.

Three managers of the Listvyazhnaya coal mine, including its director, were ordered to remain in custody until late January on charges of flouting industrial safety standards, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor's office said.

The court also ordered two safety inspectors, who had issued a certificate for the mine this month but had not actually checked the facility, to remain in custody until late January.

Thursday's accident, which regional authorities say was likely caused by a methane explosion, claimed the lives of 51 people, including five rescuers who were sent to bring out dozens of men stuck deep underground.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that 60 people were being treated in hospital for injuries sustained at the mine, TASS news agency reported.

People lay flowers on Saturday at the Alley of Miners' Glory to pay tribute to the miners and rescuers killed at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

The disaster at the mine, located some 3,500 kilometres east of Moscow in the Kemerovo region, was Russia's worst since 2010, when explosions killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya coal mine in the same region.