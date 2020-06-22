Siberian town hits record 38C over weekend amid heat wave
Heat wave contributing to severe forest fires burning more than 275,000 hectares
A Siberian town with the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.
The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 C on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data.
The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometres northeast of Moscow.
The town of about 1,300 residents is recognized by Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of -68 C to a previous high of 37.2 C.
Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizeable wildfires.
In the Sakha Republic, more than 275,000 hectares are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.