3 wounded in shooting at U.S. military base in Hawaii

A gunman opened fire at a naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Wednesday afternoon, base officials said, with local media reporting that two of the three wounded were in critical condition.

Local media also reported that the suspect took his own life.

An unnamed witness told Hawaii News Now in an on-air interview that he had seen the gunman put a firearm to his head and shoot himself. The gunman was wearing a U.S. navy uniform, the witness told the station.

A spokeswoman for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed that a shooting had taken place but declined to give any further details.

The base said in a tweet, "The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed."

About 90 minutes later, the base tweeted that the gates and base access were reopened.

Officials will provide an update "when we have further information," the posting said.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined U.S. air force and navy installation located 13 kilometres from Honolulu.

The shooting comes three days before the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on the naval base that led the United States to enter the Second World War by declaring war on Japan.