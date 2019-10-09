2 killed in shooting in eastern German city of Halle, reportedly near synagogue

One person was arrested after two people were shot dead Wednesday in the eastern German city of Halle, police said. The exact target of the attack was not clear, since it took place near both a synagogue and a kebab shop, local media and witnesses said.

Several shots were fired and the suspects then fled in a car, police said in a tweet. They urged residents to stay in their homes or indoors.

A short time later, police reported the arrest. They gave no information on that person. Pictures from the scene showed a body lying in the street behind a police cordon.

Police didn't give any further information, but said officers were out in force in the city hunting down the suspects.

They gave no details about the target, or targets, of the attack and there were varying reports. The Bild and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported the shooting took place near a synagogue.

Wednesday marks Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, when Jews fast for more than 24 hours, seeking atonement.

Federal prosecutors are taking over the investigation, magazine Der Spiegel said on its website, a procedural step that indicates a possible link of the attack to terrorism under German law.

Germany's federal prosecution office was not immediately available for comment.

A video broadcast by a German television station appeared to show a man in a helmet and an olive-coloured top firing shots in Halle.

The clip shown by regional public broadcaster MDR shows the man getting out of a car and firing four shots from behind the vehicle from a long-barrelled gun.

What he was shooting at wasn't clear.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, lamented what he called "terrible news from Halle," but government officials said they had no information on the attack.

Police said shots were also fired in Landsberg, about 15 kilometres from Halle. It wasn't clear whether that incident was related to the shooting in the city.

The railway station in Halle, a city of 240,000, was closed down as a precaution amid the police operation.