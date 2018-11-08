Multiple injured, gunman dead in shooting at California bar, authorities say

A gunman shot at least 11 people, including a sheriff's deputy, inside a country-and-western bar and dance club in Southern California on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Eric Buschow said the gunman is dead inside the bar.

Earlier on Thursday, Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian said the wounded sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital. He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims' injuries or if any others had been hospitalized.

The sheriff's captain said hundreds of people were inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 64 kilometres northwest of Los Angeles. He said that first reports of shots fired came at 11:20 p.m. local time, and shots were still being fired when deputies arrived.

The shooting reportedly occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Google Maps)

It was college night and country two-step lessons were being offered Wednesday at the Borderline, according to its website.

Tayler Whitler, 19, said she was inside the bar when a gunman walked in with his face partly covered by something resembling a ski mask, opened fire on a person working the door, then began to shoot people at random.

"It was really, really really shocking," Whitler told KABC-TV as she stood with her father in the Borderline parking lot. "It looked like he knew what he was doing."

Nick Steinwender, student body president at nearby California Lutheran University, rushed to the scene when he heard about a shooting at the bar where he knew friends and fellow students were inside.

"It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, people hopping over gates to get out" Steinwender told KABC-TV.

He said he heard from people inside that they were hiding in bathrooms and the attic of the bar.