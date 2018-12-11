5 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at cathedral in Brazil

A man entered a Catholic cathedral in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday and killed four people attending midday mass before turning a gun on himself at the altar, fire department officials said.

Four elderly people were seriously wounded by the man, who began shooting at the congregation with two guns, according to a spokesperson with the fire department in Campinas, an industrial city 100 kilometres northwest of Sao Paulo, where the shooting took place.

"It was frightful," witness Alexandre Moraes told the GloboNews channel. "He entered and shot randomly at people. They were all praying."

The wounded were taken to hospital in Campinas. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities have yet to release the name or age of the gunman.

A siren is seen on a police vehicle parked outside the Metropolitan Cathedral, where the shooting in Brazil took place. (Ricardo Lima/Reuters)

Wilson Cassante, a spokesperson for the Campinas archdiocese, said church officials did not recognize the shooter or have any ideas about his motive.

"It's so sad," said Cassante. "It's hard to imagine the pain this has caused."

Brazil had nearly 64,000 murders last year — more than any other country, according to the United Nations.

However, random mass shootings are relatively rare, with few American-style shootings in schools or other public areas.