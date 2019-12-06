U.S. navy says suspected gunman dead, 2 others killed at Florida base

Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a reported shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a U.S. navy base in Florida, while others were taken to hospitals with injuries after an incident on Friday, authorities said.

The circumstances of the episode remained unclear.

An "active shooter" was encountered on the base on Friday morning, according to the Escambia County sheriff's office. A few minutes later, the gunman was dead, according to the sheriff's office and the navy.

"One additional fatality has been confirmed," the navy said in a statement. "Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals."

The navy later said a second victim was confirmed dead.

Authorities did not provide further information.

This photo taken from video provided by WEAR-TV shows emergency responders near the Naval Air Station. (WEAR-TV via The Associated Press)

On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

In Pensacola, five people were taken to Baptist Health Care, hospital spokesperson Kathy Bowers said. Six more were expected at Ascension Sacred Heart, spokesperson Mike Burke said. Neither spokesperson had information on their conditions that they could share with The Associated Press.

The Pensacola base, which is near Florida's border with Alabama, is a major training site for the navy and home to its aerobatic flight demonstration squadron the Blue Angels. The base employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website. It also includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who works at the Naval Air Station as a civilian contractor, told the Pensacola News Journal he was in line to go through the gate Friday morning when it was shut down due to the active shooter report.

"There's probably been 100 or so various law enforcement vehicles zooming down the wrong side on Navy Boulevard," Bergosh told the newspaper. "There's been ambulances, fire trucks. It's my understanding there's multiple casualties."