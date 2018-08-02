Man who swiped shark says he's an 'activist, not a criminal'

The man charged after a shark was stolen from a San Antonio-area aquarium says he was concerned about the sea creature's well-being.

Anthony Shannon, who was charged with felony theft following the incident last weekend, told San Antonio TV station KENS that he's an "activist, not a criminal."

Police said Tuesday that two men had confessed to taking the horn shark, known as Miss Helen, from the San Antonio Aquarium.

The heist Saturday was captured on surveillance video. It shows a man grabbing the shark from a petting tank and later wheeling it away in a baby stroller. He was accompanied by another man, as well as a woman carrying a baby.

See video of the shark snatching.

Three people are seen in this video taking the shark from a tank and putting it in a baby stroller 0:31

The shark was recovered Monday night from a home.

Shannon said he became concerned about aquarium conditions and that he had posed as a salt distributor about a month ago to take water samples.

The aquarium said its animals are well cared for and water quality is tested daily.

Watch as Miss Helen is returned to the aquarium.