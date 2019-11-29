3 wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands

Dutch police said on Friday that three people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague.

Police from the city said in a statement that emergency services were at the scene.

In a separate message, Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45 to 50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.

Police said the man was wearing a shawl and a grey tracksuit.

