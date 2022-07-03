Several people shot at shopping mall in Denmark, police say

Danish police said Sunday that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned," Copenhagen police tweeted.

"We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview."

Earlier, police tweeted that "several people have been hit," but gave no other details about the condition of those people.

A huge presence of heavily armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster shared a photo of a man being put on a stretcher.

Armed police stand near an ambulance outside a mall in Copenhagen after a shooting on Sunday. Police say one person is in custody. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/The Associated Press)

Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops. Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: "Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious."

The mall is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields.

Women comfort each other outside Field's shopping centre after Sunday's shooting. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

British singer Harry Styles was due to perform later in the evening at a concert venue less than a mile from the mall.

The concert will go ahead as scheduled after close dialogue with the police, and half of the audience has already entered the venue, the concert promoter Live Nation said in an emailed comment to Reuters.