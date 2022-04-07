Several people wounded in shooting in Israeli city of Tel Aviv

At least six people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Tel Aviv on Thursday night in an area with several bars and restaurants packed with people.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at "several scenes" around downtown Tel Aviv.

It said it had evacuated six people to a nearby hospital, three of whom were in serious or critical condition.

Police at the scene of a shooting at a cafe in Dizengoff Street in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

At least one shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare and popular weekend hangout.

Eli Levy, a police spokesman, told Israel's Channel 13 that three to five people had been wounded in the shooting and that officers were at the scene. He urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war.

More to come.