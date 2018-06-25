Sessions faces protest as he defends Trump's immigration policies

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the Trump administration's immigration policies Monday in a speech, calling on Congress to act and asserting that many children were brought to the border by violent gang members.

Speaking at a school safety conference in Nevada, Sessions said the crisis at the border is a "difficult and frustrating situation" that requires Congress to act.

"Children have indeed borne much of the burden of our broken immigration system," he told the National Association of School Resource Officers in Reno.

The compassionate thing to do, he said, is to protect children from violence and drugs, put criminals in jail and secure borders.

Outside the hotel-casino where Sessions spoke, more than 200 protesters opposed to the administration's immigration policies blocked a busy road. The demonstrators — a coalition of civil rights, religious and union activists — carried signs and drums and were joined by a mariachi band. Some sat in a busy roadway while police diverted traffic around them.

The president had a similar message Monday during a press event with the king of Jordan. Trump said the U.S. needs "sensible" new immigration laws — but also criticized a bill that would attempt to address the influx of migrants by hiring more judges.

"They came in to see me last week, they said, 'We'd like to hire 5,000 more judges,'" Trump said. "Where do you find 5,000 people to be judges? You know what it leads … it leads to graft, it leads to a lot of other things."

Recent Republican-backed bills have called for the addition of hundreds of immigration judges, not thousands. One proposal, backed by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, calls for a doubling of the number of immigration judges, from 375 to 750.

Sarah Sanders was asked about Trump's figure of 5,000 new judges on Monday.

The president did not say how exactly he wanted things to change beyond a call for strong borders and no crime.

"We want a system where if people come in illegally, they have to go out," Trump said. "A nice, simple system that works."

The president also said the executive order he recently signed ending separation in favour of family detention, was "great" and something "that I felt we had to do."

Protester says 'children are not political'

The protesters outside the attorney general's event chanted, "Jeff Sessions, you can't hide. Reno sees your ugly side!" Several carried signs that read "Children are not political" and "Impeach the mad king."

At least a half-dozen people wearing red arm bands said they intended to get arrested.

Protestors demonstrate outside the Peppermill Resort-Casino in Reno, Nev., during Attorney General Jeff Sessions speech on immigration at a school safety conference. (Lance Iversen/Associated Press)

The Rev. Karen Foster of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship said American children are taught to pledge allegiance to the flag "with liberty and justice for all." She said "there is no justice for thousands of children locked in cages" at the border.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Nearly two dozen Nevada groups tried unsuccessfully last week to persuade the national school law enforcement group hosting the conference to withdraw its invitation to Sessions.

Meanwhile, a congressman said he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at a federal prison in Tacoma, Wash.

Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer went to the Northwest Detention Center on Saturday after hearing that a number of migrants who were separated from their children had been transferred there from another federal prison in the area.

Kilmer told the Tacoma News Tribune that he had tours scheduled at both facilities, but they were cancelled due to protest-related safety concerns.

When the congressman tried to visit three detainees during regularly scheduled visiting hours on Saturday, he was told that they were all quarantined due to chicken pox exposure.

Parents released

On Sunday, more than 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border were freed into the care of a Texas charitable organization, the group said, but the parents don't know where their kids are or when they might see them again.

The release was believed to be the first, large one of its kind since Trump signed an executive order that preserved a "zero-tolerance" policy for entering the country illegally but ended the practice of separating immigrant parents and children.

Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, said the group includes mothers and fathers from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras who came to his group after authorities withdrew criminal charges for illegal entry.

Migrant parents, all of whom were separated from their children by U.S Customs and Border Patrol, arrive at a shelter after being released from in El Paso, Texas. The 32 parents that arrived had faced charges for illegal entry into the United States and will continue with the legal process as they wait to be reunited with their children. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Garcia would not provide names or personal details of the parents, and reporters could not speak with them. Department of Homeland Security officials said they could not check the veracity of the claims without more specific identifying information.

The exact process to reunite families has been unclear because migrants are first stopped by Customs and Border Patrol, with children taken into custody by the Department of Health and Human Services and adults detained through Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is under the Department of Homeland Security. Children have been sent to far-flung shelters around the country, raising alarm that parents might never know where their children can be found.

Officials have said as many as 2,300 children had been separated from the time the policy began until June 9. At least 2,053 minors who were separated at the border were being cared for in HHS-funded facilities, the fact sheet said.

As part of the effort, ICE officials have posted notices in all its facilities advising detained parents who are trying to find or communicate with their children to call a hotline.

But it's unclear whether detained parents have access to computers to send an email, or how their phone systems work to call out. Attorneys at the border have said they have been frantically trying to locate information about the children on behalf of their clients.

The administration's "zero-tolerance policy" of criminally prosecuting anyone caught illegally crossing the border remains in effect, officials have said, despite confusion on the ground on how to carry out Trump's order.

Justice Department officials asked a federal judge to amend a class-action settlement that governs how children are treated in immigration custody. Right now, children can only be detained with their families for 20 days. Trump officials are seeking to detain them together indefinitely as their cases progress. Advocates say family detention does not solve the problem.