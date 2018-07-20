Novichok victim Charlie Rowley released from hospital, U.K. police say

One of two victims of nerve-agent poisoning in southwestern England has been released from hospital, according to a police tweet.

Charley Rowley, 45, left Salisbury District Hospital on Friday, Chief Const. Kier Pritchard of Wilshire Police said on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Here’s a message from our Chief Constable Kier Pritchard following Charlie Rowley’s release from Salisbury District Hospital. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Amesbury?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Amesbury</a> <a href="https://t.co/NemVycZIv9">pic.twitter.com/NemVycZIv9</a> —@wiltshirepolice

Rowley was taken to hospital on June 30 along with Dawn Sturgess, 44, who died Tuesday.

British detectives earlier said that a small bottle that tested positive for Novochok — a deadly, military-grade nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War — was found in one of the victims' homes.

In March, Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with Novichok in the town of Salisbury.

British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being behind the attack on the former spy and his daughter, and expelled 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation.