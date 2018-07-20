Skip to Main Content
Novichok victim Charlie Rowley released from hospital, U.K. police say
New

Novichok victim Charlie Rowley released from hospital, U.K. police say

Charlie Rowley has been released from hospital in England after he and a woman were attacked with the nerve on Saturday, according to police.

Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, were attacked with the nerve agent on June 30

CBC News ·
Police stand guard on Muggleton Road, where a major incident was declared after a man and woman were exposed to Novichok on July 5 in Amesbury, England. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

One of two victims of nerve-agent poisoning in southwestern England has been released from hospital, according to a police tweet.

Charley Rowley, 45, left Salisbury District Hospital on Friday, Chief Const. Kier Pritchard of Wilshire Police said on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Rowley was taken to hospital on June 30 along with Dawn Sturgess, 44, who died Tuesday.

British detectives earlier said that a small bottle that tested positive for Novochok — a deadly, military-grade nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War — was found in one of the victims' homes.

In March, Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with Novichok in the town of Salisbury.

British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being behind the attack on the former spy and his daughter, and expelled 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us