Trump's defence begins making case for acquittal on charge of inciting U.S. Capitol riot

Donald Trump's defence lawyers began making the case for the former U.S. president's acquittal on Friday in forceful terms, calling it an act of "political vengeance" and a "sham impeachment."

Michael van der Veen appeared to be following a double-pronged strategy early in his presentation as to why Trump is not guilty of inciting last month's deadly riot at the Capitol — focusing on Trump's speech on Jan. 6, but also citing a serious of antagonistic Democratic statements directed at the former president the past four years.

"No thinking person could seriously believe that the president's January 6th speech on the Ellipse was in any way an incitement to violence or insurrection," he said. "The suggestion is patently absurd."

Van der Veen at one point seemed to argue that the Capitol riot was an inevitability because of widespread voter anger over the Nov. 3 election, regardless of Trump's words.

"You can't incite what was already going to happen," he said.

WATCH | Watergate assistant special prosecutor lays out the differences with this case:

Trump's crime far worse than Nixon's, says Watergate assistant special prosecutor World Video 11:14 The Watergate scandal was caused by former U.S. president Richard Nixon covering up a petty break-in. What Donald Trump incited was far worse — it was an attack on democracy at its fundamental core, says Watergate assistant special prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. 11:14

Trump's lawyer brought up examples of Democrats in Congress objecting to state electoral counts in 2016, although in that year's vote, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton conceded the night of the vote and called Trump to congratulate him.

Trump, impeachment managers pointed out this week with several examples, engaged in two months of denying that he lost the Nov. 3 vote in a series of tweets, speeches and actions, including calling officials in the most highly contested states.

He also accused the Democrats of hypocrisy and turning a blind eye to violence that occasionally erupted in protests held in dozens of U.S. cities for several weeks in the summer and autumn of 2020.

Van der Veen made a number of references to "the left" in his opening address. While Democrats unanimously voted to impeach on Jan. 23, 10 Republicans also agreed, making it the most bipartisan impeachment among the small sample size in U.S. history.

Trump lawyer David Schoen then picked up the mantle from his colleague and was set to begin his presentation, accusing the Democrats of deceptively editing footage of the riot in their presentation earlier this week, including excluding parts of Trump's speech that were not provocative.

Schoen said before Friday's proceedings that the defence team would take "three to four hours" on Friday to lay out its arguments against convicting Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot, which sent lawmakers scrambling for safety and resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

WATCH | House prosecutors wrap up impeachment case:

House prosecutors wrap up arguments in Trump impeachment trial The National Video 2:44 House prosecutors wrapped up their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Thursday insisting the Capitol invaders believed they were acting on 'the president's orders' to stop Joe Biden's election and warning that he would do it again if not convicted. 2:44

Schoen did not discuss the defence strategy, but Trump's lawyers have argued his rhetoric was protected by the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech and that prosecutors had not directly connected the actions of the rioters to Trump.

Democratic prosecutors on Thursday wrapped up two days of arguments for Trump's conviction, saying the Republican knew what would happen when he exhorted supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election win, and that he should be held accountable.

"If he gets back into office and it happens again, we'll have no one to blame but ourselves," lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin told senators.

Senate conviction unlikely

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives charged Trump on Jan. 13 with inciting the insurrection, but Democrats are unlikely to gain a Senate conviction and bar Trump from running for office again.

Conviction requires a two-thirds majority in the 100-member Senate, which means at least 17 Republicans would have to defy Trump despite his continued popularity among Republican voters.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted largely along party lines to move ahead with the impeachment trial even though Trump's term ended on Jan. 20. Six of 50 Republican senators broke with their caucus to side with Democrats.

In their arguments, the Democratic prosecutors provided numerous examples of Trump's actions prior to the rampage to illustrate what he intended when he told supporters to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell" as lawmakers convened for the election certification.

Trump falsely claimed his Nov. 3 election loss was the result of widespread fraud.

"He knew that egged on by his tweets, his lies and his promise of a 'wild' time in Washington to guarantee his grip on power, his most extreme followers would show up bright and early, ready to attack, ready to engage in violence, ready to 'fight like hell' for their hero," Raskin said.

WATCH | Several Republicans criticized Trump in immediate riot aftermath:

Current and former Republican officials laid blame for the riot at Trump's feet CBC News Video 2:08 House manager Joe Neguse used Republicans' video statements about Trump's involvement in encouraging the riot to further the Democrats' argument that he incited violence. 2:08

Several Republican senators praised the presentation of the Democratic House prosecutors, although they questioned whether it had changed any minds.

"There was a lot of useful information presented today and the Democrats certainly presented an emotionally jarring and powerful argument, but it doesn't change my opinion that removing a former president from an office he no longer holds is unconstitutional," Republican Sen. Mike Braun tweeted.

Republican senators met with defence lawyers

Three Republican senators who are sitting as jurors at the trial — Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee — met with the Trump defence team on Thursday night to discuss its legal approach, a source familiar with the meeting said.

"We were discussing their strategy for tomorrow and we were sharing our thoughts in terms of where the argument was and where it should go," Cruz told reporters.

Neither side has so far announced an intention to call witnesses, leaving senators on track for final arguments and a vote as soon as Saturday.

Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice and the first to face trial after leaving office. His first impeachment trial, which stemmed from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden, ended in an acquittal a year ago in what was then a Republican-controlled Senate.