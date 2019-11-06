Canada's Semafo mining firm says several killed in attack near Burkina Faso site

Canadian-based Semafo Inc. said several people were killed in an attack on a road to its Boungou Mine site in Burkina Faso.

The gold miner, which is headquartered in Montreal, said the incident happened about 40 kilometres from the mine.

The convoy, escorted by military personnel, included five buses transporting Semafo employees, contractors and suppliers.

Semafo said it has information of several fatalities and injuries.

It said the Boungou mine site remains secured, and its operations are not affected.

Semafo operates the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso.

On Wednesday afternoon, the company's stock price fell nearly 9 per cent to $3.58 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.