Canada's Semafo mining firm says several killed in attack near Burkina Faso site
World·New

Canada's Semafo mining firm says several killed in attack near Burkina Faso site

Montreal-based Semafo Inc. said several people were killed in an attack on a road to its Boungou Mine site in Burkina Faso.

Montreal company said incident occurred on road to its Boungou Mine site

The Canadian Press ·
Regional authorities said 37 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in an attack on a convoy transporting workers for Canadian-based gold miner Semafo in Burkina Faso.

Canadian-based Semafo Inc. said several people were killed in an attack on a road to its Boungou Mine site in Burkina Faso.

The gold miner, which is headquartered in Montreal, said the incident happened about 40 kilometres from the mine.

The convoy, escorted by military personnel, included five buses transporting Semafo employees, contractors and suppliers.

Semafo said it has information of several fatalities and injuries.

It said the Boungou mine site remains secured, and its operations are not affected.

Semafo operates the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso.

On Wednesday afternoon, the company's stock price fell nearly 9 per cent to $3.58 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

