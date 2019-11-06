Canadian mining firm's convoy attacked in Burkina Faso, 37 dead

Thirty-seven civilians were killed and more than 60 wounded in an attack by an unidentified gunman on a convoy transporting workers of Canadian-based gold miner Semafo in eastern Burkina Faso, regional authorities said on Wednesday.

The gold miner, which is headquartered in Montreal, earlier said the attack happened about 40 kilometres from the mine.

The convoy, escorted by military personnel, included five buses transporting Semafo employees, contractors and suppliers.

Semafo said the Boungou mine site remains secured, and its operations are not affected.

Semafo operates the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso.

On Wednesday afternoon, the company's stock price fell nearly nine per cent to $3.58 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.