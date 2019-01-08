Skip to Main Content
Schumer says Trump governing by 'temper tantrum'
Video

Schumer says Trump governing by 'temper tantrum'

Senate Minority Leader says 'no president should pound the table and demand he gets his way'
Senate Minority Leader says 'no president should pound the table and demand he gets his way' 1:09
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|