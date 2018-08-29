Skip to Main Content
French, British fishermen square off with rocks, fireworks in battle for scallops
French maritime authorities are appealing for calm after fishermen from rival French and British fleets banged their boats in ill-tempered skirmishes over access to the scallop-rich waters off France's northern coast.

Confrontation involves 35 French and 5 British vessels in international waters, official says

French maritime authorities are appealing for calm after fishermen from rival French and British fleets banged their boats in ill-tempered skirmishes over access to the scallop-rich waters off France's northern coast.

Maritime official Ingrid Parrot described a confrontation between 35 French and five British boats in international waters on Tuesday morning as "very dangerous," although there were no injuries.

She said French maritime authorities "really hope things will calm down."

Parrot said there are problems every year between French and British fishermen over access to lucrative scallops, but it's usually without the violence that was captured by a French TV crew.

Their video showed boats banging hulls and at least one firework rocket being launched.

