Students killed in California high school shooting identified as alleged shooter dies

Authorities have identified the two students killed in a shooting by a fellow student at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victims on Friday as 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell and 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger.

Authorities say they were among five students shot at random at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Thursday by a boy who brought a gun to school on his 16th birthday.

Investigators say they have no motive yet for the 16-second attack that ended with the boy firing a final bullet into his own head. He died on Friday.

Two teenage girls remain hospitalized but are expected to be released over the weekend. A third student was treated and released.

In a statement posted Friday on a GoFundMe page, Muehlberger's parents said it is with "unexplainable brokenness" that they are sharing the news that their daughter was killed after being shot on Thursday.

Bryan and Cindy Muehlberger said she was "our vivacious, funny, loyal, light of our lives, Cinderella, the daughter we always dreamed to have, fiercely strong and lover of all things fashionable."