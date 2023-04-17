Hundreds released in prisoner exchange between Yemen's Houthis, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Monday released 104 detainees to Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross and a Saudi-led coalition said, in a unilateral move that follows simultaneous detainee exchanges between Yemen's warring parties.

The military coalition, which intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government from the capital Sanaa, said the additional release was to support dialogue in continuing efforts to end Yemen's conflict.

A Saudi delegation, which is seeking a permanent ceasefire to end military involvement in the war, on Thursday concluded peace talks in Sanaa with the Houthi group, whose top negotiator said talks had made progress and further discussions would be held to iron out remaining differences.

Senior aides to U.S. President Joe Biden last week hailed progress toward resolving the conflict in Yemen after what were described as "constructive" talks in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, said on Saturday another round of talks would come after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which starts later this week, Yemen's SABA news reported.

4-year-old Ahmed is waiting at the airport in Sanaa to meet his father for the first time. His mother Haka was 2 months pregnant when her husband got detained.

A three-day operation between six cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia overseen by the ICRC to return nearly 900 detainees held in relation to the conflict ended on Sunday, a significant confidence-building measure amid the peace talks.

The Houthis' deputy foreign minister on Twitter said the 104 Yemenis were to be released outside of that main prisoner exchange deal.

Warring parties agreed at negotiations in Switzerland last month to free 887 detainees and to meet again in May to discuss further releases.

Tehran invites Saudi king

Negotiators had hoped for an "all for all" deal involving all remaining detainees during talks, the latest in a series of meetings that led to releases of prisoners in 2022 and 2020 under a UN-mediated deal known as the Stockholm Agreement.

"Any respite for an exhausted population, including through release operations like these, is something to be supported. But ultimately, only a political solution will end the suffering in Yemen," said Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC's regional director.

Yemen's conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions hungry, has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which has helped arm the Houthis.

Iran has officially invited Saudi Arabia's king to visit the country, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday in a separate development.

After years of bad relations that fuelled proxy conflicts across the Middle East, where Tehran and Riyadh backed opposite sides not just in Yemen but also in Syria's war, the Shia revolutionary Iran and the Sunni-led kingdom reached an agreement in March to end a seven-year diplomatic rift. The deal was brokered by China.

Technical delegations from both countries are preparing to officially reopen their missions, and Tehran said these missions would restart their activities by May 9, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.