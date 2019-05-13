Saudi Arabia says 2 oil tankers damaged by 'sabotage' attacks

Saudi Arabia said Monday two of its oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in attacks that caused "significant damage" to the vessels, one of them as it was en route to pick up Saudi oil to take to the United States.

The announcement by the kingdom's energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, came as the U.S. issued a new warning to sailors and the U.A.E.'s regional allies condemned the reported sabotage Sunday of four ships off the coast of the port city of Fujairah.

Although details of the attacks were not disclosed, targeting tankers and commercial shipping vessels so close to the Persian Gulf has the potential to rattle global oil supplies.

On Twitter, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said: "We condemn the acts of sabotage which targeted commercial and civilian vessels near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates."

The ministry later put out another tweet, saying it stands in solidarity with the U.A.E.

The U.S. has warned ships that "Iran or its proxies" could be targeting maritime traffic in the region. The U.S. is deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf to counter alleged threats from Tehran.

Shortly after the Saudi announcement, Iran's Foreign Ministry called for further clarification about what exactly happened with the Saudi tankers. The ministry's spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi, was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as saying there should be more information about the incident.

Mousavi also warned against any "conspiracy orchestrated by ill-wishers" and "adventurism by foreigners" to undermine the maritime region's stability and security.

Rising tensions in region

Tensions have risen in the year since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, restoring American sanctions that have pushed Iran's economy into crisis. Last week, Iran warned it would begin enriching uranium at higher levels in 60 days if world powers failed to negotiate new terms for the deal.

European Union powers were meeting Monday in Brussels to thrash out ways to keep the Iran nuclear deal afloat, and were likely to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. Saudi Arabia is Iran's regional rival.

Ahead of the meeting, Britain's foreign secretary said he was concerned about the possibility conflict might break out in the region.

"We are very worried about the risk of a conflict happening by accident, with an escalation that is unintended really on either side but ends with some kind of conflict," Jeremy Hunt told reporters in Belgium.

"What we need is a period of calm to make sure that everyone understands what the other side is thinking," Hunt said, adding he would share those concerns Monday with European partners and Pompeo.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, seen in this photo from March, said the attack didn't cause any casualties or oil spills. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images)

In his statement, al-Falih said the attacks on the two tankers happened at 6 a.m. local time Sunday.

"One of the two vessels was on its way to be loaded with Saudi crude oil from the port of Ras Tanura, to be delivered to Saudi Aramco's customers in the United States. Fortunately, the attack didn't lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels."

Saudi Arabia did not identify the vessels involved or say whom it suspected of carrying out the alleged sabotage.

The kingdom's Foreign Ministry condemned the incident in a statement published on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Monday as a "criminal act" that threatens the "safety of maritime traffic, which reflects negatively on regional and international peace and security."

Al-Falih also said the attack aimed to undermine the "security of oil supplies to consumers all over the world" and emphasized the "joint responsibility of the international community to protect" the safety of maritime navigation and oil tankers.

'No injuries or fatalities'

A statement Sunday from the U.A.E.'s Foreign Ministry put the ships near the country's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, east of the port of Fujairah. It said it was investigating "in co-operation with local and international bodies." It said there were "no injuries or fatalities on board the vessels" and "no spillage of harmful chemicals or fuel."

Fujairah's port is about 140 kilometres south of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a third of all oil at sea is traded. The facility handles oil for bunkering and shipping, as well as general and bulk cargo. It is seen as strategically located, serving shipping routes in the Persian Gulf, the Indian subcontinent and Africa.

Riyadh has identified two of the four ships as Saudi, and a Norwegian company said it owned another. Reuters images showed the fourth vessel was the U.A.E.-flagged A. Michel, a fuel bunker barge.

The Norwegian owners said their vessel sustained a hole in its hull from "an unknown object."

Thome Ship Management said in a statement Monday that the MT Andrea Victory was still off the coast of Fujairah and was "not in any danger of sinking."

A general view of the port at Fujairah is shown. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images)

The incident came after the U.S. Maritime Administration, a division of the U.S. Transportation Department, warned Thursday that Iran could target commercial sea traffic.

"Since early May, there is an increased possibility that Iran and/or its regional proxies could take action against U.S. and partner interests, including oil production infrastructure, after recently threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz," the warning read. "Iran or its proxies could respond by targeting commercial vessels, including oil tankers, or U.S. military vessels in the Red Sea, Bab-el-Mandeb Strait or the Persian Gulf."

Publicly available satellite images of the area taken Sunday showed no smoke or fire.

It remains unclear if the previous warning from the U.S. Maritime Administration is the same perceived threat that prompted the White House to order the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bombers to the region on May 4.