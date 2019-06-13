White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders to leave job at end of June

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a fierce loyalist of U.S. President Donald Trump, will leave the job at the end of June to return to her home state of Arkansas, Trump announced on Thursday.

The Republican Sanders, who is 36 and has three young children, has drawn fire from the White House Correspondents' Association for limiting daily press briefings, with Trump preferring to take questions himself from reporters and command the White House stage.

The last briefing was 94 days ago, but Trump answers questions from reporters on a near-daily basis, including two extended sessions with them on Wednesday.

Sanders evolved into a senior adviser and confidante of the president, one who is regularly brought into senior-level meetings.

In announcing her departure on Twitter, Trump suggested Sanders should run for governor of Arakansas, a position once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! —@realDonaldTrump

The president did not immediately name a successor.

Sanders is one of the president's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining who worked on his 2016 presidential campaign.

Her tenure was marked by questions about the administration's credibility.

Special counsel Robert Mueller revealed that Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim that "countless" FBI agents had reached out to express support for Trump's decision to fire former FBI director James Comey in May 2017.