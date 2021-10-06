Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Sandstorm buffets cities in Brazil | CBC News Loaded
World
·
Video
Sandstorm buffets cities in Brazil
Several cities in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil were overrun by sandstorms this week, causing damage to housing and knocking down trees.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 06, 2021 3:23 PM ET | Last Updated: October 6
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now