Bernie Sanders recovering after undergoing procedure for blocked artery

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has halted campaigning for president after being hospitalized Tuesday with chest pains that required doctors to insert two stents after finding a blockage in one artery, his campaign said Wednesday.

Campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said the surgery was necessary after doctors found a blockage in one artery.

"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits," said Weaver. "He will be resting up over the next few days. We are cancelling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

Sanders, the oldest candidate among the 19 contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, was scheduled on Wednesday to hold a town hall in Las Vegas and appear at a gun safety forum.

It is not immediately clear if Sanders will be able to participate in the next Democratic debate, which occurs Oct. 15 near Columbus, Ohio.

Sanders, who turned 78 last month, has been among the top contenders in the crowded field seeking the nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump.

Sanders is campaigning for the second time for the Democratic nomination for president, after a spirited contest in which he won 20 states and territories against front-runner Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The campaign halt comes the day after Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, reported a big $25.3 million US fundraising haul for the third quarter, putting him in the early lead in the money race.

Sanders is an Independent but caucuses with the Democrats.

A senator for Vermont since 2007, he was previously a congressman from the state and was the former four-term mayor of Burlington. Vt.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/DrBiden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrBiden</a> and I are sending our best wishes to <a href="https://twitter.com/BernieSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BernieSanders</a>, Jane, and the whole Sanders family. Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is. We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon. —@JoeBiden

Fellow candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California wished Sanders well upon hearing the news.

"Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon," Harris said on Twitter.