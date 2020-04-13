Bernie Sanders endorses former Democratic rival Joe Biden for president
'We've got to make Trump a one-term president,' says Vermont senator
Bernie Sanders endorsed his former rival Joe Biden for U.S. president on Monday in a joint online appearance.
"I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said.
The backing is a crucial development for Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party's ideological divide to unify voters against Republican President Donald Trump in the fall.
Biden and Sanders, a leading progressive, clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as universal health care.
The endorsement stands in contrast to the extended 2016 fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who became the nominee that year. Sanders endorsed Clinton, but only after the end of a drawn-out nominating fight and amid a bitter battle over the Democratic platform that extended to the summer convention.
Unity. <a href="https://t.co/cZxaRCY8jr">pic.twitter.com/cZxaRCY8jr</a>—@JoeBiden
Sanders did not immediately address Monday whether he would continue to fight for delegates at state conventions around the country or whether he'd simply use his new-found alliance with Biden to influence the nominee and the policy slate that he will present voters.
Appearing in a split screen with Biden, Sanders said there's "no great secret out there that you and I have our differences."
But he cited ongoing work between the two camps on several policy matters as a reason for the endorsement. And he said the biggest priority was defeating Trump.
"We've got to make Trump a one-term president," Sanders said. "I will do all that I can to make that happen."
