Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York state

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was being introduced and begin punching or stabbing him. The 75-year-old author fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people. His condition was not immediately known, but New York State Police said in a statement that Rushdie "suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck" and was taken to hospital via a helicopter.

Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated from the space.

Blood stains mark a screen as author Salman Rushdie, behind screen, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (Joshua Goodman/The Associated Press)

The police statement said the incident is under investigation and that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Death threats followed novel

Rushdie's book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since it was first published in 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.

Iran has also offered more than $3 million US as a reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Rushdie is seen posing with a copy of his book, Joseph Anton, in this photo taken in Berlin in October 2012. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Iran's government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini's decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir about life under the fatwa, titled Joseph Anton, which was the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel Midnight's Children, but his name became known around the world after The Satanic Verses.

The Chautauqua Institution, about 90 kilometres southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, is known for its summertime lecture series. Rushdie has spoken there before.