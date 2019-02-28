Senegal's Macky Sall re-elected president

Senegalese President Macky Sall has won re-election without the need for a second round of voting in the West African country, election officials announced Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if the top opposition candidates would accept those results or would pursue a legal challenge. Earlier in the week, they had disputed unofficial results showing Sall with a solid majority of Sunday's vote.

The president ultimately received 58.27 per cent of the vote, according to Judge Demba Kandji, president of Senegal's National Census of Votes Commission. According to the provisional results, top opposition candidate Idrissa Seck took 20.50 per cent of the vote while Ousmane Sonko had 15.67 per cent.

Seck said at a news conference he would not challenge the results, according to a Reuters report.

The 57-year-old Sall sought re-election on his record of building roads and creating jobs, calling himself "the builder of modern Senegal." Opposition supporters maintained those economic advances had not reached many in this country where young men often risk their lives to migrate to Europe.

"Macky Sall is obsessed with infrastructure and he's not concerned with employment, with employing my generation," said Abdou Camara, 24, a Seck supporter who is applying to graduate school in Canada after trying to find a job for six months. "I don't hate Macky Sall, but I can't love him."

Senegal has long been a democratic example in West Africa where coups and clinging to power used to be all too common. Election observers reported no major irregularities on Sunday.

However, this year's vote was marked by allegations that the presidency had effectively blocked two prominent opposition politicians from taking part: Dakar's former mayor and the son of the president Sall ousted from office in 2012.

That year he had campaigned on a message of change to beat longtime President Abdoulaye Wade. A constitutional referendum since then has shortened the presidential term from seven years to five. Sall weathered some criticism after he finished out his seven-year mandate following that law change.