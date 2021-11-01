The British Transport Police has declared a major incident after two trains collided in the southwestern English city of Salisbury on Sunday.

"A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died," the agency said.

Network Rail said the rear carriage of a passenger train derailed after "striking an object" as it approached the station at Salisbury, about 113 kilometres southwest of London. The derailment "knocked out all of the signalling in the area," and a second train then collided with the derailed one.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. British media reported that all passengers were evacuated and the injuries were believed minor.

Some 50 firefighters rushed to the scene of the collision, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at Fisherton Tunnel. A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died. <br>Updates will continue to be shared here. —@BTP

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted that the derailment and crash would be investigated.

"We need to understand how this happened to prevent in the future," he tweeted.