Mahsa Amini, who died in Iranian police custody, awarded Sakharov human rights prize

Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country's conservative Islamic theocracy, was awarded the European Union's top human rights prize on Thursday.

The EU award, named for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honour individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Sakharov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died in 1989.

Other finalists this year included Vilma Núñez de Escorcia and Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez — two emblematic figures in the fight for the defence of human rights in Nicaragua — and a trio of women from Poland, El Salvador and the United States leading a fight for "free, safe and legal abortion."

The award ceremony will take place on Dec. 13.

Worldwide movement

Amini died on Sept. 16, 2022, after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran's mandatory headscarf law. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that day will "live in infamy," adding that her "brutal murder marked a turning point."

"It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history," she said as she announced the awarding of the prize to Amini and the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in Iran. "The world has heard the chants of 'Women, Life, Liberty.' Three words that have become a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity and for freedom in Iran," Metsola said.

WATCH l Anger over morality police abuse reignited: An Iranian girl is in a coma: Why activists are comparing it to the Mahsa Amini case | About That Duration 8:16 Featured Video An Iranian teenager is in a coma after an alleged encounter with Iran's morality police. Some have drawn comparisons to Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked a nationwide movement against the Islamic Republic. About That producer Kieran Oudshoorn breaks down what we know about Armita Geravand's case, and the similarities to what happened with Mahsa Amini.

Amini died three days after she was arrested by Iran's morality police. While authorities said she suffered a heart attack, Amini's supporters said she was beaten by police and died as a result of her injuries.

Her death triggered protests that spread across the country and rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's four-decade-old Islamic theocracy. Authorities responded with a violent crackdown in which more than 500 people were killed and over 22,000 others were detained, according to rights groups.

The demonstrations largely died down early this year, but there are still widespread signs of discontent. For several months, women could be seen openly flaunting the headscarf rule in Tehran and other cities, prompting a renewed crackdown over the summer.

The recent hospitalization of Iranian teen Armita Geravand, in an apparent confrontation with the morality police, has reignited anger. Human rights groups abroad have alleged Geravand may have been pushed or attacked because she was not wearing the hijab, and they've demanded an independent investigation by the United Nations' fact-finding mission on Iran.

Tehran has said Geravand lapsed into a coma due to a medical condition.

WATCH l Iran's Narges Mohammadi, rights activist for 2 decades, wins Nobel: Jailed Iranian women's activist wins Nobel Peace Prize Duration 2:09 Featured Video Narges Mohammadi — currently imprisoned in Iran's notorious Evin Prison — has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 'her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.'

The Amini honour follows the announcement earlier this month that Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian woman and activist, would be awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Last year's Sakharov prize was awarded to the people of Ukraine and their representatives for their resistance to Russia's invasion and defiance during the ongoing war.