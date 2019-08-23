Skip to Main Content
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumour on pancreas, U.S. Supreme Court says
World·Breaking

Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumour on pancreas, U.S. Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumour on her pancreas and that there is "no evidence of disease" elsewhere.

Malignant tumour was 'treated definitively,' according to statement from court

The Associated Press ·
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen during a group portrait session for the court last November in Washington, D.C., not long after she fractured ribs in a fall. (Jim Young/Reuters)

The U.S. Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumour on her pancreas.

The court said Friday the tumour was "treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body."

In a statement, the court said a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a "localized malignant tumour." The court said Ginsburg does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The court said Ginsburg cancelled an annual summer visit to Santa Fe but has otherwise maintained an active schedule during treatment.

Ginsburg, who is 86, has had several bouts with cancer beginning in 1999. In December 2018 she had surgery for cancerous growths on her left lung.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories