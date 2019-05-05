A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Sunday due to a fire on board, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Russian state TV showed footage of the plane with black smoke rising above its tail.

Video on Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed the plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, landing in the evening with large flames engulfing the rear section.

TASS news agency, citing a source, said at least one person was killed. Agencies reported various figures on the number of injured — from five to more than 10. RIA agency said that there were 78 passengers on the plane.

Russian news agencies say the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but a fire broke out while it was in the air and it returned to Sheremetyevo.