Ukraine counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.

Speaking during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognized borders.

There has been speculation that Ukraine might try to capture areas in Russia proper and use them as bargaining chips in possible peace negotiations to end the war, which was launched by Moscow in February 2022.

Pressed by reporters on the issue, Zelenskyy said: "We don't attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory."

"We have neither the time nor the strength [to attack Russia]," he said, according to an official interpreter. "And we also don't have weapons to spare, with which we could do this.

"We are preparing a counterattack for the illegally occupied areas based on our constitutionally defined legitimate borders, which are recognized internationally," Zelenskyy said.

Germany pledges billions in military aid

The Ukrainian president is visiting allies in search of further arms to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, as well as funds to rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.

A Luftwaffe jet flew Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where he had met Saturday with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

Stauffenbergstrasse in Berlin is closed for Zelenskyy's visit Sunday. (J'rg Carstensen/dpa/The Associated Press)

It is his first visit to Berlin since the start of the war and comes a day after the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3.97 billion Cdn), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for Germany's political, financial and military support, saying the country is now second only to the United States in providing aid to Ukraine — and joked that he is working to make it the biggest donor.

Scholz made clear that Kyiv can expect German aid to keep flowing.

"We will support you for as long as necessary," he said, adding that it is up to Russia to end the war by withdrawing its troops.

One of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine

After initially hesitating to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks, and the sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air-defence system. Modern Western hardware is considered crucial if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counteroffensive against Russian troops.

Zelenskyy first met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's head of state, who was snubbed by Kyiv last year — apparently over his previous close ties to Russia — causing a chill in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Germany.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, greets Zelenskyy at Bellevue Palace in Berlin on Sunday. Zelenskyy arrived early Sunday for talks about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion. (Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press)

Since then, both Steinmeier and Scholz have visited Ukraine, assuring Zelenskyy of their support for his country's fight against the Russian invasion. Announcing the new arms package, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin would help Ukraine for "as long as it takes."

After meeting Scholz and other senior officials at the chancellery, the two leaders are expected to fly to the western city of Aachen for Zelenskyy to receive the International Charlemagne Prize awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.

Organizers say the award recognizes that their resistance against Russia's invasion is a defence "not just of the sovereignty of their country and the life of its citizens, but also of Europe and European values."

While German leaders have expressed strong backing for Ukraine, German voters are divided on whether the country should provide further weapons, particularly advanced fighter jets of the kind Kyiv is asking its allies for.