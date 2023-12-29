Russia launches biggest drone, missile attack on Ukraine in months

Russia unleashed its largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine in months on Friday, killing 10 people and wounding at least 60 others in Kyiv and many other areas of the country, officials said.

About 110 missiles were launched, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Most of the incoming missiles and drones were shot down but at least seven civilians were killed and an unknown number of people were buried under rubble. Scores were reported injured.

Zelenskyy said the Kremlin's forces used a wide variety of weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said Russia "apparently launched everything they have" against targets across Ukraine.

The roughly 18-hour onslaught that began Thursday and continued through the night hit six cities across the country, according to authorities.

Two people were confirmed dead in the capital Kyiv, with more people thought to be trapped under rubble at a warehouse damaged by falling debris, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram messenger.

Firefighters work at a site of a warehouse heavily damaged during a missile strike amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Dozens of people were wounded with damage reported at a maternity hospital in the central city of Dnipro and buildings in the western city of Lviv, the southeastern port of Odesa and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine has been warning for weeks that Russia could be stockpiling missiles to launch a major air campaign targeting the energy system. Last year millions of people were plunged into darkness when Russian strikes pounded the power grid.

The energy ministry reported power outages in four regions after the air attack.

In Lviv region, which borders Poland, impacts were confirmed at a critical infrastructure facility, the president's office said, declining to say which one.

"The enemy targeted social and critical infrastructure," Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.