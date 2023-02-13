'The city is a fortress': Bakhmut under heavy fire as Ukraine braces for Russian ground assault

The city of Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine was coming under heavy Russian artillery fire on Monday as Ukrainian forces there braced for possible ground attacks, Ukrainian military officials said.

Positions in Bakhmut have been fortified and only people with a military role were being allowed in, a deputy battalion commander said. Any civilians who still wanted to leave the city would have to brave the incoming fire, he said.

Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, is a major objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin and months of Russian shelling have already left much of it in ruins.

With the first anniversary of Russia's invasion approaching and a big new Kremlin offensive anticipated, the situation there has become even more acute.

'Crazy, chaotic shelling'

"The city, the city's suburbs, the entire perimeter, and essentially the entire Bakhmut direction and Kostyantynivka are under crazy, chaotic shelling," said Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of Ukraine's Soboda battalion.

"Every road is being shelled by artillery in a chaotic way."

Nazarenko said that although no fighting was taking place in the city centre right now, the defenders were prepared to meet any assault.

Ukrainian service members fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system toward Russian troops in Donetsk region on Saturday. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Reuters)

"The city is a fortress; every position and every street there, almost every building, is a fortress," he said.

The capture of Bakhmut would give Putin a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after several months of setbacks. The Russian assault has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group, who have made small but steady gains.

Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland. Russia partially occupies it and wants to win full control.

Russia claims progress on front lines

Earlier on Monday, the Russian defence ministry said its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the front lines, without specifying exactly where in a war zone that encompasses several regions in the south and east.

The Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling all along the front line and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut. It said that over the past day, its forces had repelled a number of attacks near Bakhmut as well as assaults in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces had attacked Bilogorivka from all sides before dawn on Monday.

"But our forces fought back there," he told Ukrainian television. "It was the same situation in the direction of Kreminna — a lot of them [Russians] appeared there. But they pulled back after the fight with our forces."

Repeating comments he made last week that Russian attacks have been stepped up ahead of a new offensive, he said: "Preparations for this offensive are already under way, the amount of shelling, air strikes and attacks by small groups has already increased. We are waiting for them to start massive round-the-clock attacks."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports.

Do not travel to Russia: U.S. Embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued another warning to U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia for fear of harassment or detention, and urged them to leave immediately if they have to travel there.

The warning cited "the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the embassy's limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism."

The embassy also noted that Russian authorities may sweep up U.S. citizens who also hold Russian citizenship in a possible renewed mobilization of reservists.

"Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent their departure from Russia, and/or conscript them," the warning said.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is pictured on Monday. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, the embassy has regularly issued advisories for U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia and leave if they already have.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied Monday that a second round of mobilization is looming.

Sporadic food and water deliveries

Although many people have fled the Donetsk province where the bulk of the fighting is concentrated, those who opted to stay depend on sporadic aid deliveries of food and water.

In the city of Sviatohirsk, in northern Donetsk, the few residents who remain rely on volunteers with the organization World Central Kitchen for food and supplies to cope with freezing temperatures. Sviatohirsk was liberated by Ukrainian forces in September.

On Sunday, the area was blanketed with snow, concealing the massive destruction from repeated bombardments and heavy fighting.

Standing by the ruins of the city council building, resident Valeriy Andrievskiy said the building used to be "beautiful."

"God forbid our forces retreat and we stay [behind enemy lines]. God forbid. I will not survive this one more time," he said.

Walking near the ruins of her home, 80-year-old Tamara Yevdokimova said she had been "tortured" by Russian forces.

"I haven't been able to hear for five months.... They [Russians] have knocked my teeth out. What can I do?" she said. In her yard were the burned out remnants of a Russian tank.

'I will return to you, believe me'

People who left the front lines in search of safety are still struggling to adapt to a new life elsewhere. In Kyiv, dozens of people from Donbas, Kherson and Kharkiv regions are being helped by Center of Hope and Recovery, an organization that provides temporary homes and meals.

"These are people who have left in the past what they have earned for years, and this is a very traumatic experience," said the head of the centre Anna Harkun. They receive psychological and medical help, while volunteers help them find work and permanent lodging, she added.

Workers carry Valentyna Denysova, 88, onto an evacuation train after she left Chasiv Yar, near the Bakhmut front line, on Monday. (Marko Djurica/Reuters)

Russian rockets destroyed the home of 80-year-old Anatoly Zakharenko in Terny village in Donetsk. His wife, daughter, and disabled granddaughter were all evacuated from the area and are being helped in the city.

Missing his hometown, he wrote a poem to ease the pain of displacement. "I will return to you, believe me," he said, reading it aloud.