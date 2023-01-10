Inside the 'meat grinder': Russian and Ukrainian losses mount in Bakhmut

Warning: This story contains a graphic photo

Both sides call it a "meat grinder," with scores of dead soldiers, a wrecked cityscape and only people with nowhere to run still living there. Why are so many Russians and Ukrainians dying for Bakhmut?

For almost six months, the eastern city has been the site of intense, grinding trench warfare that reminds authorities and analysts of World War One.

"Everything is completely destroyed. There is almost no life left," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday of the scene around Bakhmut and nearby Soledar, both in Donetsk province. "The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes.

"This is what madness looks like."

Bakhmut has some strategic value, but military analysts say it is out of balance with the battle's attrition and devastation. Instead, Ukraine, Russia and the mercenary Wagner Group are fighting for the political victories and symbolic worth Bakhmut might bring.

Ukrainian soldiers look at a map in underground command center in Bakhmut on Christmas Day. (Libkos/The Associated Press)

Battlefield footage suggests intense fighting for relatively modest stretches of ground, with the front line edging back and forth.

The fighting is "the most intense on the entire front line," said Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.

"So many remain on the battlefield … either dead or wounded," he said on YouTube. "They attack our positions in waves, but the wounded as a rule die where they lie, either from exposure as it is very cold or from blood loss."

Ukrainian troops fighting in Bakhmut and Soledar say attacks come in waves of small groups, each with no more than 15 soldiers.

The first wave is usually wiped out, said Taras Berezovets, a Ukrainian journalist, political commentator and officer in the Ukrainian army. He said pro-Russian forces would retreat after defeat and leave white ribbons for the next wave to follow.

But while Ukrainian authorities focus on Russian losses, Ukrainian deaths and injuries pile up as well.

Military medics work on a member of the Ukrainian military suffering from head and leg injuries caused by a mine, in a front-line field hospital outside Bahkmut on Dec. 4. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Wounded soldiers arrive around the clock for emergency treatment at a Ukrainian field hospital located near the front line around Bakhmut.

Medics there fought for 30 minutes Monday to save one soldier, but his injuries were too severe.

Another had a head injury after shrapnel pierced his helmet. Medics quickly got him stable enough to transfer him to a military hospital for further treatment.

"We fight to the end to save a life," said surgeon Kostnyantyn Vasylkevich. "Of course, it hurts when it is not possible to save them."

Why they fight

This fighting has been going on since August. Why do both sides care so much about this particular city?

The city has been Moscow's "main offensive effort" for months despite its "limited operational value," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence tweeted in December.

Taking Bakhmut would potentially allow Russia to threaten larger urban areas — Kramatorsk and Sloviansk — but the battle has been "disproportionately costly relative to these possible gains," the ministry said.

"There is a realistic possibility that Bakhmut's capture has become primarily a symbolic, political objective for Russia."

The ministry said Tuesday that Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries were probably now in control of Soledar after four days of advances.

If confirmed, it would be Russia's most substantial gain since last August.

Moscow's desire for the win is underscored by the presence of the Wagner Group, a company run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin,

Its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has confirmed his men are fighting for the city, which Russians call Artyomovsk, its Soviet-era name.

Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, pictured in 2017, would welcome the political victory a win in Bakhmut would bring him in Moscow. (Sergei Ilnitsky/The Associated Press)

His men include Russian prisoners, freed under a deal that will hand them a pardon if they fight for six months. But if they join up and desert, they face execution.

In November, independent Russian news outlet Mediazona reported that publicly available data from Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service showed the overall prison population shrank by over 23,000 people in September and October, suggesting many convicts had taken up Prigozhin's offer.

Prigozhin would welcome the political victory a win would bring him in Moscow. Meanwhile, the U.S. says Prighozhin wants control of the salt and gypsum from the mines.

For Ukraine, say experts, the importance of holding Bakhmut — aside from its value as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance — is partly about sustaining support from Western countries on whose arms supplies Ukraine's war effort is dependent.

With Ukraine having scored a string of battlefield successes, even a relatively insignificant defeat risks creating the perception of stalemate, which could make Western countries less willing to extend support for Kyiv amid their own mounting economic problems stemming from the war.

'Our town used to be so beautiful'

Meanwhile, the scant few ordinary citizens who remain in the city try to survive.

Bakhmut was home to roughly 70,000 people before the war, but even months ago the population was estimated at closer to 10,000.

Intense shelling has left 60 per cent of the city in ruins, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said last week.

Like Mariupol and other contested cities, Bakhmut endured a long siege without water and power.

A local resident pushes his bicycle past tank traps and rubble, down a street in Bakhmut on Friday. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

"People who left moved to stay with their children or brothers and sisters. They had places to go," resident Ilona Ierhilieieva said in October as she mixed soup on an open fire by the side of the road. "But as for us, we don't have a place to go. That's why we are here."

Last week, a drive around Bakhmut by Reuters revealed the scars of months of bombardment, from smashed storefronts to mangled workshops and wrecked businesses.

Hleb Petrova, 14, sits on his bed in a basement where he takes shelter and lives with his family, relatives and neighbours seeking more protection due the intense shelling by Russian forces, in Bakhmut on Dec. 21. (Sameer AL-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images)

Volunteers like Vasyl Liesin, 30, help to maintain "invincibility centres," set up to provide electricity, heat, water, internet service, mobile phone connections and medicines free of charge as Russian attacks devastate basic civilian infrastructure.

The centres may demonstrate spirit, but they are far from invulnerable.

"When we visited another invincibility point yesterday for 15, 20 minutes, a rocket hit us. It damaged a volunteer vehicle, killed one person, and injured four," said Liesin, who was wearing a helmet and a flak jacket.

"Volunteers were injured, and one local Bakhmut volunteer lost a limb and was evacuated. I hope that people were in their protective gear, but the situation is unclear. We know they were seriously injured."

75-year-old Olha, smartly dressed and wearing lipstick, reminisced as she carried shopping bags along a Bahkmut street last week.

"Dear God, our town used to be so beautiful," she said.

"There were roses everywhere, flowers," she added, hardly flinching at the sound of a distant boom.