Russia widens evacuation of occupied Ukrainian territory as UN looks into 'dirty bomb' claims

Russia ordered civilians to leave a swath of Ukraine along the eastern bank of a major river, a significant extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.

Russia had previously ordered civilians out of a pocket it controls on the west bank of the the Dnipro River, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing to capture the city of Kherson.

Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday they were now extending that order to a 15-kilometre buffer zone along the east bank as well.

Ukraine says the evacuations include forced deportations from occupied territory, a war crime. Russia, which claims to have annexed the area, says it is taking civilians to safety because of a threat Ukraine might use unconventional weapons.

Consequential front line

Moscow has accused Kyiv of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb" to spread radiation, or to blow up a dam to flood towns and villages in Kherson province. Kyiv says accusations it would use such tactics on its own territory are absurd, but that Russia might be planning such actions itself to blame Ukraine.



The mouth of the wide Dnipro River has become one of the most consequential front lines in the war in recent weeks, with Ukrainian forces advancing to expel Russian troops from their only pocket on the west bank. Russia has thousands of troops there and has been trying to reinforce the area. Ukraine's advance has slowed in recent days, with commanders citing weather and tougher terrain.

Meanwhile, experts from the United Nations' nuclear power agency inspected two sites in Ukraine on Tuesday that Russia identified in unfounded claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive "dirty bombs" in their own invaded country.

A Ukrainian artilleryman sits in a military truck at a position on the front line near the town of Bakhmut on Monday. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said the inspections for evidence of a so-called dirty bomb, requested by Kyiv in the wake of the unsubstantiated Russian allegations, would be completed soon.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said the investigated sites "are under IAEA safeguards and have been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors," whose mission is detecting undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of dirty bombs.

"The IAEA inspected one of the two locations a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or materials were found there," the agency said in a statement Monday.

The UN's atomic energy watchdog also has had on-site monitors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Fighting near Europe's largest nuclear power station has created worries of a possibly catastrophic leak there.

The Ukrainian president's office said Tuesday that cities and towns around the plant experienced more heavy shelling between Monday and Tuesday. In Nikopol, a city which faces the plant from across the wide Dnieper River, over a dozen apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and various private businesses were damaged, the office said.

Conscription targeting Indigenous minority, EU says

The European Union accused Moscow on Tuesday of launching a new program to illegally conscript men in Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014, to fight in its forces. The EU statement said Moscow was disproportionately conscripting members of Crimea's indigenous Tatar minority to fight in its war.

Russia, which launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February, has announced it has completed a mobilization drive ordered in September by President Vladimir Putin, saying it had called up 300,000 reservists and no more were needed.

But the Kremlin said on Tuesday Putin would not issue a new decree formally ending the mobilization. That has raised concern it could be restarted without notice.

Ukrainian servicemen rest in an underground shelter in Bakhmut on Monday. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands of Russian men have fled abroad to escape conscription. Activists and reports by Russian media and The Associated Press said many of the mobilized reservists were inexperienced, were told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves, and did not receive training before they were sent off to fight. Some were killed within days of being called up.

'This is what the barbarian horde does'

Russia fired four missiles into the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv overnight, demolishing half an apartment building. Reuters saw rescue workers recover the body of an elderly woman from the rubble.

As rush hour got underway, passers-by walked past a two-storey school, the front of which had been torn off by the force of a blast from another missile that left a massive crater.

"This is what the barbarian horde does," said Irena Siden, 48, the school's deputy director, standing in front of the gutted building as workers began sweeping up the rubble.

A woman reacts next to the body of her neighbour found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv on Tuesday. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Russia fired a huge volley of missiles at Ukrainian cities on Monday in what Putin called retaliation for an attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Ukraine said it shot most of those missiles down, but some had hit power stations, knocking out electricity and water supplies.

"That's not all we could have done," Putin said at a televised news conference.

40% of energy infrastructure destroyed

So far, Russia has destroyed about 40 per cent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, affecting 16 regions, according to the Ukrainian government.

Russia is likely to continue the war into the winter, hoping to weaken Western support for Ukraine and "freeze Europe into surrender," according to a report issued this week by the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

Across the capital, Kyiv, residents are stocking up on heaters, blankets, warm clothing and power banks to charge electronics. While most say they're willing to bear the brunt of the blackouts for the sake of the war, the frequency and fluidity of the outages are taxing.

This photo taken Monday shows a burned residential building after shelling in Bakhmut. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Putin has also suspended co-operation with a program backed by Turkey and the United Nations to escort cargo ships carrying grain out of the war zone. The three-month-old program had ended a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain producers, and averted a global food crisis.

Russia's suspension of co-operation had raised international fears that a food crisis could return, but so far a Russian blockade has not been restored, with 12 ships able to depart Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.

Three more sailed on Tuesday. The UN-backed program's administrators said the shipments had been agreed by Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations and that Russia's delegation had been informed, an apparent sign of a willingness to proceed without Moscow's co-operation.

Putin said Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and a decision to freeze participation in a Black Sea grain export program were responses to a drone attack on Moscow's fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine.