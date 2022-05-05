Ukrainian troops hold off Russians in fight for control of Mariupol steel plant

Ukrainian fighters in the tunnels underneath Mariupol's pulverized steel plant held out against Russian troops Thursday in an increasingly desperate and perhaps doomed effort to deny Moscow what would be its biggest success of the war yet: the full capture of the strategic port city.

The bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success — or announce an escalation of the war — in time for Victory Day on Monday. That is the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar, marking the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany.

Some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters, by Russia's most recent estimate, were holed up in the tunnels and bunkers under the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, the last pocket of resistance in a city largely reduced to rubble over the past two months. A few hundred civilians were also believed to be trapped there.

In a video statement recorded Thursday from the underground bunkers, Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, said the "wounded soldiers are dying in agony due to the lack of proper treatment."

The Azov Regiment is a far-right armed group that was folded into Ukraine's National Guard after Russia's first invasion in 2014.

People walk in Mariupol on Wednesday. The city has largely been reduced to rubble over the past two months, as Russian forces have kept up sustained attacks. (Alexei Alexandrov/The Associated Press)

Palamar urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help ensure the evacuation of the wounded and civilians still in the bunkers. He denounced the Russians for "refusing to observe any ethical norms and destroying people before the eyes of the world."

Russia denies going into plant

Russia maintains that its forces are not entering the maze of tunnels at the steel plant, but Palamar said the Russian forces are fighting in the Azovstal mill.

"It's been the third day that the enemy has broken through to the territory of Azovstal. Fierce bloody combat is ongoing," said Palamar.

People have a meal after arriving from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

The Russians managed to get inside with the help of an electrician who knew the layout, said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry.

"He showed them the underground tunnels which are leading to the factory," Gerashchenko said in a video posted late Wednesday. "Yesterday, the Russians started storming these tunnels, using the information they received from the betrayer."

Fighters who surrender could be detained

Counting both able-bodied and wounded among their ranks, the Ukrainian troops' choice seems to be either fighting to the death or surrendering in hopes of being spared under the terms of international humanitarian law.

But experts say the troops are unlikely to be afforded any easy exit, and may have difficulty getting out as free men — or even alive.

"They have the right to fight until they are dead, but if they surrender to Russia, they can be detained," said Marco Sassoli, a professor of international law at the University of Geneva. "It's simply their choice."

Laurie Blank, a professor at Emory Law School in Atlanta who specializes in international humanitarian law and law of armed conflict, said injured fighters are considered hors de combat — literally "out of the fight" — and can be detained as prisoners of war.

"Russia could let the injured Ukrainian troops return to Ukrainian areas but is not required to," she said.

Kateryna Prokopenko, right, wife of Azov Regiment commander Denys Prokopenko, and Yulia Fedosiuk, wife of Azov Regiment member Arseny Fedosiuk, show photos of their husbands during an interview with The Associated Press, in Rome, on April 29. Their husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol and the women fear if they are captured, they will be tortured and killed. (Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press)

The wives of at least two Ukrainian soldiers inside the steel mill have been in Rome, pleading with the international community for an evacuation of the soldiers there, arguing they deserve the same rights as civilians.

Kateryna Prokopenko, whose husband, Denys Prokopenko, commands the Azov Regiment at the plant, told The Associated Press she went without word from him for more than 36 hours before finally hearing from him Wednesday.

Prokopenko's husband told her that Russian soldiers had entered Azovstal and "our soldiers are fighting, it is crazy and difficult to describe."

"We don't want them to die, they won't surrender," Kateryna Prokopenko said. "They are waiting for the bravest countries to evacuate them. We won't let this tragedy happen after this long blockade.

"We need to evacuate our men as well."

Ukraine repels Russians in east

Ukrainian forces said Thursday they repelled Russian attacks in the east and recaptured some territory, even as Moscow moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country.

To the west of Mariupol, Ukrainian forces made some gains on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv, where Russian troops were reportedly trying to launch a counteroffensive, and repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the military said.

A woman reacts next to the body of a 15-year-old boy killed during a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 15. (Felipe Dana/The Associated Press)

Fearful of new attacks surrounding Victory Day, the mayor of the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk urged residents to leave for the countryside over the long weekend and warned them not to gather in public places.

And the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, a key transit point for evacuees from Mariupol, announced a curfew from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

Five people were killed and at least 25 more wounded in shelling of several eastern cities over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said.

The Russian military said it used sea- and air-launched missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five rail stations across Ukraine on Wednesday. Artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds, and fuel and ammunition depots.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of "resorting to the missile terrorism tactics in order to spread fear across Ukraine."

Responding to the strikes in his nightly video address, President Zelensky said: "All of these crimes will be answered, legally and quite practically — on the battlefield."

A woman walks past tanks of the Donetsk People's Republic militia in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Alexei Alexandrov/The Associated Press)

In other developments, Belarus's authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an interview with The Associated Press, but said he didn't expect the conflict to "drag on this way."

Lukashenko, whose country was used by the Russians as a launch pad for the invasion, said Moscow had to act because Kyiv was "provoking" Russia.

But in the interview, he created some distance between himself and the Kremlin, repeatedly calling for an end to the conflict and referring to it as a "war" — a term Moscow refuses to use. The Kremlin insists on calling it a "special military operation."

WATCH | Military losses mount in Ukraine as war rages on:

Military losses mount in Ukraine as war rages on Duration 2:04 More than three months into the Ukraine war, military casualties are mounting on the front lines. But Ukraine’s army is far from defeat, showing signs of resilience. 2:04

More steel mill evacuations possible

The Russian government said on the Telegram messaging app that it would open another evacuation corridor from the Azovstal steel mill during certain hours on Thursday through Saturday, but there was no immediate confirmation of those arrangements from other parties. Many previous such assurances from the Kremlin have fallen through, with the Ukrainians blaming continued fighting by the Russians.

Mariupol, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverized most of the city in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little food, water, medicine or heat.

The city's fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.