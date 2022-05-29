Russian troops storm city of Severodonetsk in Eastern Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an Eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds in the region while facing fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Ukrainian regional officials reported that Russian forces were "storming" Severodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully to encircle the city. The fighting knocked out power and cellphone service, and a humanitarian relief centre could not operate because of the danger, the mayor said.

Severodonetsk, a manufacturing centre, has emerged as an epicentre of Russia's quest to conquer Ukraine's industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up its efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where Ukrainian officials reported constant shelling.

The two cities, with a combined pre-war population of around 200,000, are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, which makes up the Donbas together with neighbouring Donetsk. Russia is focused on capturing parts of both not already controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

Russian forces made small advances in recent days as bombardments chewed away at Ukrainian positions and kept civilians trapped in basements or desperately trying to get out safely. Attacks to destroy military targets throughout the country also caused casualties in civilian areas.

Situation in east 'indescribably difficult': Zelensky

In his Saturday night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in the east as "very complicated" and "indescribably difficult." The "Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result" by concentrating its attacks there, he said.

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said there was fighting at the city's bus station on Saturday. A humanitarian centre couldn't operate due to the danger, Striuk said, and cellphone service and electricity were knocked out. Residents risked exposure to shelling to get water from a half-dozen wells, he said.

Some supply routes were functioning, and evacuations of the wounded were still possible, Striuk said. He estimated that 1,500 civilians in the city, which had a prewar population of around 100,000, have died from the fighting as well as from a lack of medicine and diseases that couldn't be treated.

Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor, claimed that the Russians had retreated "with losses" around the village of Bobrove, around 20 kilometres southeast of Sievierodonetsk, but were carrying out airstrikes in a nearby village on the strategic Siverskiy Donetsk river.

"The situation in Lysychansk is severe due to constant shelling by the occupiers, there are fatalities and wounded people," he wrote on Telegram, without elaborating.On Saturday, he said, one civilian died and four were injured after a Russian shell hit a high-rise apartment building. A local cinema and 22 more residential buildings were also damaged, he said.

The Ukrainian military said Sunday morning that Russian forces were trying to strengthen their positions around Lyman, a small city that serves as a key rail hub in the Donetsk region.

"The enemy is reinforcing its units," the Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff said in an operational update. "It is trying to gain a foothold in the area."

Moscow claimed Saturday to have taken Lyman, but there was no acknowledgement of that from Kyiv authorities.

The Ukrainian army said that heavy fighting was ongoing around Donetsk, the provincial capital.

Zelensky visits troops in Kharkiv

More widely, Russia launched renewed airstrikes overnight on Ukraine's northern Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and in central Ukraine, Ukrainian state agencies said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said Sunday that Russian shelling caused fires around Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city. Russia has kept up a bombardment of Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine, after Ukrainian fighters pushed its forces back from positions near the city several weeks ago.

Zelensky visited Kharkiv on Sunday. The regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, told the president that Russian troops remained in possession of around 30 per cent of the Kharkiv region, while Kyiv's troops had recaptured another five per cent.

Zelensky also met with Ukrainian soldiers stationed in Kharkiv.

"I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine's freedom," he wrote in a Telegram post.

Debris hangs from a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, Eastern Ukraine, on Saturday. (Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

The Ukrainian Border Guard Service said border areas in the Sumy region, east of Kharkiv, were hit with six unguided missiles. The agency did not mention reports of any casualties.

Russia claimed its forces destroyed an important Ukrainian ammunition depot in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine that is Zelensky's hometown. High-precision missiles struck a depot located "within one of the industrial enterprises," Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.

Ukrainian emergency services confirmed an industrial plant in Kryvyi Rih caught fire after a strike by two Russian rockets and sustained "significant damage." Officials did not say whether it was being used as a military depot.