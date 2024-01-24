Russia says all passengers, crew dead in crash of plane carrying Ukraine detainees

A military transport plane that Russia said was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed Wednesday in a Russian region near Ukraine. All aboard were killed, according to the region's governor.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, which occurred around 11 a.m in Belgorod region. A special military commission was on the way to the crash site, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov didn't specify how many people were on the plane or who they were.

The Associated Press could not confirm who was aboard the plane.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the ministry, reported that the POWs were being transported to the border region for a prisoner exchange.

Ukraine's Co-ordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said it was looking into the crash but did not immediately provide any information. Instead, it cautioned against sharing "unverified information."

"We emphasize that the enemy is actively conducting information special operations against Ukraine aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society," it said in a statement on Telegram.

Footage of the crash posted on social media showed a plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area, and a massive ball of fire erupting where it apparently hit the ground. Firefighters, ambulances and police rushed to the site of the crash in the Korochansky district of Belgorod, state news agency Tass said, citing a local emergency services official.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on a call with reporters, said he could not comment on the crash as he did not have enough information about it.

Ukraine suffers heaviest attack in weeks

Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a major Russian missile attack that apparently was devised to overwhelm Ukraine's air defences had killed 18 people and injured 130. Ukraine is marking the 700th day since the full-scale invasion by Kremlin's forces started.

The barrage employing more than 40 ballistic, cruise, anti-aircraft and guided missiles early Tuesday hit 130 residential buildings in three Ukrainian cities, "all ordinary houses," Zelenskyy said on X, formerly Twitter.

Communal workers clean rubble littering the street outside a damaged building in Kharkiv on Wednesday in the wake of a Russian missile barrage. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia's onslaught, which included targets in the capital Kyiv and second-largest city Kharkiv, was the heaviest in weeks and lent weight to Zelenskyy's appeals for Western allies to provide more military aid.

"This year, the main priority is to strengthen air defence to protect our cities and towns, as well as defend frontline positions," Zelenskyy said on social media.

With the 1,500-kilometre front line largely static amid icy weather and as both sides seek to replenish their weapons stockpiles, the war recently has focused on long-range strikes.

Analysts say Russia stockpiled missiles to pursue a winter campaign of aerial bombardment, while Ukraine has sought to strike inside Russia with new types of drones. Russia may have employed decoy missiles in Tuesday's attack in an effort to open up holes in Ukraine's air defences, a U.S. think tank said.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Moscow is likely trying to acquire more ballistic missiles from foreign countries, including Iran and North Korea.

WATCH l Western resolve to aid Ukraine showing cracks in pivotal 2024 year: Russia escalating air attacks as Ukraine faces roadblocks in military aid in 2024 Duration 12:12 U.S. and EU aid packages for Ukraine remain stalled as Kyiv pleads for more air defence capacity to deal with escalating Russian air attacks. Power & Politics speaks with Andriy Shevchenko, former Ukrainian ambassador to Canada, and Roman Waschuk, former Canadian ambassador to Ukraine.

Ukraine front lines confront depleted stocks

Ukraine's allies have promised to keep sending military aid packages, even though their resources are stretched. Help from the United States, by far Ukraine's single biggest provider, has hit political snags over policy priorities.

The U.S. has not been able to provide additional munitions since then because the money for replenishing those stockpiles has run out and Congress has yet to approve more funds.

WATCH l Ukraine's Olena Zelenska tells CBC News staying positive takes effort: Ukrainian president's wife fights against 'fatigue and fatalistic thoughts' Duration 0:35 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife, Olena Zelenska, says she feels it is her responsibility to be an example for fellow Ukrainians, even though it's not always easy to resist negative emotions due to the war.

After a virtual meeting Tuesday chaired by the U.S., Celeste Wallander, assistant defence secretary for international affairs in the Biden administration, told reporters that Ukraine's ministry of defence is getting reports from its front lines that "units do not have the stocks and the stores of ammunition that they require."

"I urge this group to dig deep to provide Ukraine with more lifesaving ground-based air defence systems and interceptors," U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told the group.

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair, who participated in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) meeting via video link, announced a $35 million commitment from Ottawa. Canada will send 10 rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) and pay to train Ukrainian pilots on how to fly F-16s being donated by Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The German defence ministry announced Wednesday that it plans to send six SEA KING Mk41 multi-role helicopters from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine.

A local resident reacts as she cleans rubble in her flat in a damaged building in Kharkiv after the Russian missile barrage hit the northeastern Ukraine city. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the war, a barrage of Russian S-300 missiles struck residential districts of Kharkiv late Tuesday, injuring nine people and damaging residential buildings, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that air defences shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Oryol region of western Russia early Wednesday. Oryol Mayor Yuri Parakhin said there were no casualties, but windows were shattered in several apartment buildings.