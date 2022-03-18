Russian forces pound Ukraine's capital, target western city of Lviv

The latest:

Russian military fires missiles at airport near western city of Lviv, shelling reported in Kyiv area.



Ukrainian official says 130 people have been rescued from rubble of bombed theatre in strategic port city of Mariupol, but many more believed to remain in basement.



Putin holds rally in Moscow, praises Russian troops as Ukraine fights back invasion.



Famous for towing captured Russian tanks, Ukrainian farmers step up for war effort.



Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities on Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation into the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging service that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported. The aircraft repair facility had suspended work ahead of the attack, the mayor said.

The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, but two of the six that were launched were shot down, Ukrainian air force's western command said on Facebook.

Not far from the Polish border and well behind the front lines, Lviv and the surrounding area has not been spared Russia's attacks, the worst of which killed nearly three dozen people last weekend at a training facility near the city. Meanwhile, the city's population has swelled by some 200,000 as people from elsewhere in Ukraine have sought shelter there.

Smoke could be seen rising from the western part of the capital Kyiv after an early morning barrage on Friday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or what had been damaged.

See some of the damage after Friday's attacks on the Kyiv area: A woman who was injured in Kyiv after shelling touches her head as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued on Friday. (Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters) This picture shows damage to a residential building that partially collapsed after shelling on Friday. Authorities in Kyiv said one person was killed when a downed Russian rocket struck a residential building in the capital's northern suburbs. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images) A resident carries a suitcase with his belongings after his building was heavily damaged by bombing in Kyiv. (Felipe Dana/The Associated Press) Ukranian servicemen run outside a destroyed apartment building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv on Friday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

In city after city around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety from the bombardment have been attacked.

Rescue workers searched for survivors in the ruins of a theatre that served as a shelter when it was blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged southern city of Mariupol. And in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv, at least 21 people were killed when Russian artillery destroyed a school and a community centre, a local official said.

Ukraine's state emergency service said a multi-storey teaching building was shelled on Friday morning in Kharkiv, killing one person, wounding 11 and trapping one person in the rubble.

Shells also hit the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday, killing two people and wounding six, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post.

The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) said on Friday that at least 816 civilians had been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine through to Thursday. Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher, since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from badly hit cities such as Mariupol.

Biden, Xi spoke as war rages on

Two key figures in determining the course of a war half a world away, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping, spoke on Friday as the White House looks to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion.

Planning for the call had been in the works since Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in November, but differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin's prosecution of his three-week-old war against Ukraine were expected to be at the centre of the call.

Before the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would question Xi about Beijing's "rhetorical support" of Putin and an "absence of denunciation" of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

"This is an opportunity to assess where President Xi stands," Psaki said.

China on Friday again sought to highlight its calls for negotiations and donations of humanitarian aid, while accusing the United States of provoking Russia and fuelling the conflict by shipping arms to Ukraine.

"China has called for every effort to avoid civilian casualties all the time," Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing. "Which do the civilians in Ukraine need more: food and sleeping bags or machine guns and artillery? It's easy to answer."

What's the latest from the port city of Mariupol?

In Mariupol, hundreds of civilians were said to have taken shelter in a grand, columned theatre in the city's centre when it was hit on Wednesday by a Russian airstrike. Communications are disrupted across the city, and movement is difficult because of shelling and other fighting. Satellite imagery on Monday from Maxar Technologies showed huge white letters on the pavement outside the theatre spelling out "CHILDREN" in Russian — "DETI" — to alert warplanes to the vulnerable people hiding inside.



Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova on Friday said 130 people had been rescued so far from the rubble of the theatre. In a televised address, Denisova said rescue work was ongoing at the site, where many people were sheltering underground before the building was hit, according to the Ukrainian authorities. Denisova said information was limited, but there are believed to be "more than 1,300 people in these basements, in this bomb shelter."



Across the city, snow flurries fell around the skeletons of burned, windowless and shrapnel-scarred apartment buildings as smoke rose above the skyline. Cars, some with the "Z" symbol of the Russian invasion force in their windows, drove past stacks of ammunition boxes and artillery shells in a neighbourhood controlled by Russian-backed separatists. Russia's military denied bombing the theatre or anyplace else in Mariupol on Wednesday.

A man walks near a block of flats, which was destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Thursday. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

U.S. to examine potential war crimes

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that American officials were evaluating potential war crimes and that if the intentional targeting of civilians by Russia is confirmed, there will be "massive consequences."

The United Nations political chief, Undersecretary General Rosemary DiCarlo, also called for an investigation into civilian casualties, reminding the UN Security Council that international humanitarian law bans direct attacks on civilians.

She said many of the daily attacks battering Ukrainian cities "are reportedly indiscriminate" and involve the use of "explosive weapons with a wide impact area." DiCarlo said the devastation in Mariupol and Kharkiv "raises grave fears about the fate of millions of residents of Kyiv and other cities facing intensifying attacks."

In remarks early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was thankful to Biden for additional military aid, but he would not get into specifics about the new package, saying he did not want Russia to know what to expect.

Zelensky said when the invasion began on Feb. 24, Russia expected to find Ukraine much as it did in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea without a fight and backed separatists as they took control of the eastern Donbas region. Instead, he said, Ukraine had much stronger defences than expected, and Russia "didn't know what we had for defence or how we prepared to meet the blow."

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven leading economies accused Putin of conducting an "unprovoked and shameful war" and called on Russia to comply with the International Court of Justice's order to stop its attack and withdraw its forces.

Talks ongoing, but difficult

Both Ukraine and Russia this week reported some progress in negotiations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that some negotiators were breaking into working groups.

Zelensky said he would not reveal Ukraine's negotiating tactics.

"Working more in silence than on television, radio or on Facebook," he said. "I consider it the right way."

On Friday, however, Zelensky's deputy chief of staff said Ukraine will not abandon its bid to join the European Union to reach a compromise with Russia as part of an agreement to end the war.

"I will be categorical, this is absolutely unacceptable. It is our choice. The application for EU membership has been submitted and now it is being put into practice," deputy chief of staff Andrii Sybiha said.

Speaking on national television, Sybiha said negotiations with Russia were ongoing but difficult.

Putin, meanwhile, spoke by phone on Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who urged the Russian president to agree to an immediate ceasefire and called for an improvement to the humanitarian situation, a spokesperson for Scholz said.

In a statement about the call, the Kremlin said Putin told the German chancellor that Ukraine had "unrealistic proposals" and was dragging out negotiations. The Kremlin also said it was evacuating civilians, and accused Ukraine of committing war crimes by shelling cities in the east.

Russia has demanded that NATO pledge never to admit Ukraine to the alliance or station forces there.

The fighting has led more than three million people to flee Ukraine, the UN estimates.