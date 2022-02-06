Ignore 'apocalyptic predictions' on possible Russia invasion, urges Ukraine foreign minister
Dmytro Kuleba's comments come as U.S. warns conflict could happen 'any day now'
Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged people on Sunday to ignore "apocalyptic predictions" about an imminent Russian invasion, saying his country was strong and had unprecedented international support.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said a week ago that Ukraine was not a sinking Titanic, and he accused Washington and the media of fuelling panic that weighed on the economy when there were "no tanks in the streets."
"Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and Ukrainians' faith in their country," Kuleba said on Twitter.
"The enemy should be afraid of us, not us of them."
A day earlier two U.S. officials said that Russia may be ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by mid-February, as it had in place about 70 per cent of the combat power it believed it would need and was sending more battalion tactical groups to the border.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that Russia could take military action "any day now" but could still opt for diplomacy.
"Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development," Kuleba said.
The European Union's economic commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said on Sunday that the focus should be on diplomacy.
"We must help the NATO countries bordering Russia and strengthen them also from a military point of view," he said on Italian national broadcaster RAI.
"We must also be prepared for economic reactions and sanctions if there is a deterioration."
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, sparkling fears of a planned assault.
Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.
Those include a promise that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will never admit Ukraine, a demand Washington and NATO have said is unacceptable.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?