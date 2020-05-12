Skip to Main Content
Russian hospital fire claims lives of 5 coronavirus patients
World

Russian hospital fire claims lives of 5 coronavirus patients

A fire Tuesday morning at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg killed five coronavirus patients who were on ventilators, Russian emergency officials said.

Investigators are looking into possibility that a ventilator could have sparked the blaze

The Associated Press ·
An investigator is seen through a broken window at the scene of a fire at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday. The fire has killed five coronavirus patients. (Dmitry Lovetsky/The Associated Press)

The unnamed emergency officials spoke to the state Tass new agency.

The fire broke out in an intensive care unit and was put out within half an hour. It could have been caused by a faulty ventilator, the Interfax news agency reported, citing anonymous sources.

Police in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, have launched a criminal investigation into the fire.

A Russian Emergency Situation worker disinfects a woman near the scene of the fire at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg. (Dmitry Lovetsky/The Associated Press)

It was not the first deadly fire in a coronavirus hospital in Russia. On Saturday, a fire in the Spasokukotsky Hospital in Moscow killed one patient.

Russia has reported more than 220,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,009 deaths — numbers that international health officials say significantly undercount the true toll of Russia's outbreak. Treating coronavirus patients has put a strain on the country's vastly outdated health-care infrastructure.

