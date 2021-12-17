Russia demands NATO deny membership to Ukraine, other ex-Soviet nations

Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

The proposals, which were submitted to the U.S. and its allies earlier this week, also call for a ban on sending U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other's territory, along with a halt to NATO military drills near Russia.

The demand for a written guarantee that Ukraine won't be offered membership already has been rejected by the West, which said Moscow doesn't have a say in NATO's enlargement.

NATO's secretary-general responded Friday by emphasizing that any security talks with Moscow would need to take into account NATO concerns and involve Ukraine and other partners. The White House similarly said it's discussing the proposals with U.S. allies and partners, but noted that all countries have the right to determine their future without outside interference.

The publication of the demands — contained in a proposed Russia-U.S. security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and NATO — comes amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has raised fears of an invasion. Moscow has denied it has plans to attack its neighbor, but is seeking legal guarantees precluding NATO expansion and deploying weapons there.

Demands for immediate talks with U.S.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia's relations with the U.S. and NATO have approached a "dangerous point," noting that alliance deployments and drills near Russia have raised "unacceptable" threats to its security.

Moscow wants the U.S. to start talks immediately on the proposals in Geneva, he told reporters.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had received the Russian documents, and noted that any dialogue with Moscow "would also need to address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions, be based on core principles and documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO's European partners, such as Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen at a news conference at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. (John Thys/AFP/Getty Images)

He added that the 30 NATO countries "have made clear that should Russia take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence building measures."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that strategic security talks with Moscow go back decades, adding that "there's no reason we can't do that moving forward to reduce instability, but we're going to do that in partnership and coordination with our European allies and partners."

"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," Psaki said. "We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy free from the outside interference."

Troop buildup on Ukraine border

Moscow's draft also calls for efforts to reduce the risk of incidents involving Russia and NATO warships and aircraft, primarily in the Baltic and the Black seas, increase the transparency of military drills and other confidence-building measures.

President Vladimir Putin raised the demand for security guarantees in last week's video call with U.S. President Joe Biden. During the conversation, Biden voiced concern about a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine and warned him that Russia would face "severe consequences" if Moscow attacked its neighbour.

WATCH | Biden threatens Putin with sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine: Biden threatens Putin with sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine Duration 2:05 In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Joe Biden joined European allies in threatening economic sanctions if Russia launches military action against Ukraine. 2:05

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops to its border with Ukraine and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies any intention to attack and accused Ukraine of planning an offensive to reclaim control of rebel-held eastern Ukraine — an allegation Kyiv has rejected.

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine began after Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. It has killed over 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine's industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

The Russian demands would oblige Washington and its allies to pledge to halt NATO's eastward expansion to include other ex-Soviet republics and rescind a 2008 promise of membership to Ukraine and Georgia. The alliance already has firmly rejected that demand from Moscow.

Longstanding complaints with NATO

Moscow's documents also would preclude the U.S. and other NATO allies from conducting any military activities in Ukraine, other countries of Eastern Europe and ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus and in Central Asia.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on Moscow's proposals by emphasizing that it's up to the alliance and Ukraine to discuss NATO membership prospects, adding that the same relates to Ukraine's military cooperation with other countries.

The Russian proposal also ups the ante by putting a new demand to roll back NATO military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe, stating that the parties agree not to send any troops to areas where they hadn't been present in 1997 — before NATO's eastward expansion started — except for exceptional situations of mutual consent.

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999, followed in 2004 by Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In the following years, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia also became members, bringing NATO membership to 30 nations.

WATCH | Ukraine asks Canada to strengthen its defences during NATO meeting: Ukraine asks Canada to strengthen its defences during NATO meeting Duration 2:00 Ukraine’s foreign minister has asked Canada to help strengthen its defences amid escalating tensions with Russia, while NATO warns Russia will face “high impact” sanctions if it attacks. 2:00

The draft proposals contain a ban on the deployment of U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to "areas where they can strike targets on the territory of the other party."

Moscow has long complained about patrol flights by U.S. strategic bombers near Russia's borders and the deployment of U.S. and NATO warships to the Black Sea, describing them as destabilizing and provocative.

Russia's draft envisages a pledge not to station intermediate-range missiles in areas where they can strike the other party's territory, a clause that follows the U.S. and Russian withdrawal from a Cold War-era pact banning such weapons.

The Russian draft also calls for a ban on the deployment of U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of other countries — a repeat of Moscow's longtime push for the U.S. to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Europe.