Four occupied regions in Ukraine are set to start voting in Kremlin-engineered referendums on whether to become part of Russia, setting the stage for Moscow to annex those areas in a sharp escalation of the nearly seven-month war.

Separatists and Moscow-backed officials announced earlier this week that votes would be cast from Friday through Tuesday in four provinces: Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. They claim to have widespread public support for joining Russia.

Western countries, including Canada, have described the referendums as a sham and illegal under both Ukrainian and international law.

Here's a look at what the referendums will entail and their potential implications:

Why are the referendums taking place?

Separatists have controlled large chunks of the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk regions that make up Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas, since 2014. They have long pushed for joining Russia and have shown little tolerance for dissent.

Vladimir Vysotsky, the head of the central electoral commission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, visits a polling station on Thursday. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

During the summer, when the Kremlin hoped for a quick capture of all of the Donbas region, local officials talked about holding referendums in September. But the slow pace of Russia's offensive in the east and the Ukrainian push to reclaim areas in the Kherson region made officials in Moscow talk about delaying the votes until November.

The Kremlin's plans changed again after a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive this month forced Russian troops to retreat from broad swaths of the northeastern Kharkiv region, which lies north of the areas holding referendums, and raised the prospect of more gains by Kyiv's forces.

Observers say that by moving quickly to absorb the captured territories into Russia, the Kremlin hopes to force Ukraine to halt its counteroffensive and accept the current areas of occupation or face devastating retaliation.

Will the vote be legitimate?

The five-day voting process will take place in the absence of independent monitors and offer ample room for rigging the outcome.

When the referendums were announced earlier this week, the West immediately questioned their legitimacy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz all denounced them. French President Emmanuel Macron said they would have "no legal consequences."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called them "noise" to distract the public.

A military vehicle drives along a street under a billboard reading 'With Russia forever, September 27,' in Luhansk, Ukraine, on Thursday. It is one of four regions that will hold referendums on joining Russia. (The Associated Press)

What does the Crimean referendum tell us about the upcoming votes?

In 2014, Russia held a hastily called referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region that also was denounced by the West as illegal and illegitimate. Officials claimed 97 per cent of people in Crimea voted in favour of joining Russia.

Moscow used that vote as a justification to annex the Black Sea peninsula, in a move that was not recognized by most of the world. The vote was held under the close watch of Russian troops shortly after they had overtaken the peninsula.

What's the current situation in the areas holding referendums?

Lunhansk and Donetsk declared their independence from Ukraine weeks after Crimea's annexation, triggering eight years of fighting that eventually led Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch an invasion in February, ostensibly to protect their residents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in the city of Veliky Novgorod, Russia, on Wednesday. Earlier this week, he announced the mobilization of reservists to shore up Russia's offensive against Ukraine. (Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik/Reuters)

Since then, Russian troops and local separatist forces have taken control of virtually all of the Luhansk region, but only about 60 per cent of Donetsk.

In the southern regions where referendums will be held, anti-Russian sentiments run strong. Hundreds of pro-Kyiv activists have been arrested, with many alleging they were tortured. Others were forcibly deported, and tens of thousands fled.

Since Russian forces swept into the Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-appointed authorities there have cut off Ukrainian TV broadcasts, replacing them with Russian programming. They have handed out Russian passports to residents, introduced the ruble and even issued Russian license plates to pave the way for their incorporation into Russia.

How is this related to Putin's mobilization and nuclear threats?

A day after the referendums were announced, Putin ordered a partial mobilization of about 300,000 reservists to bolster his forces in Ukraine, and also declared he was ready to use nuclear weapons to fend off any attacks on Russian territory.

Observers noted that Putin's decree is broad enough to allow the military to swell the numbers further if needed. Some reports suggest the Kremlin's goal is amassing one million men.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by Putin, amplified the president's threat Thursday, saying that after absorbing the four Ukrainian regions, Moscow could use "any Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons" to defend them.